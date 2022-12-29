NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to the death of a 33-year-old man in November.

North Little Rock Police Department said its officers, along with the U.S. Marshall’s Service, had arrested 15-year-old Sean Williams on Thursday. Police had sought Williams after the shooting death of 33-year-old Chris Moore at a North Little Rock apartment complex in November.

Williams is facing charges of first-degree murder and will be tried as an adult, the department said. He is currently held in the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility with no bond.

NLRPD began its investigation after being called to Hemlock Court Apartments on North Palm Street for shots fired at 1:47 p.m. on Nov. 21. There they found Moore, dead.

NLRPD named Williams as a possible suspect in Moore’s death at the time.

North Little Rock Police have found a dead man at the Hemlock Courts apartments. They responded to a call of gunshots around 1:45 P.M. pic.twitter.com/LvQhn3BBt9 — Neale Zeringue (@NealeZeringue) November 21, 2022

Police have asked that anyone with information on this matter call the department tip line at 501-680-8439. Those with information can remain anonymous.