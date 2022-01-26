Arrest made in hit & run that killed ARDOT worker

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A North Little Rock woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with a hit and run that killed an Arkansas Department of Transportation employee who was assigned to an Interstate 30 work zone.

According to State Police 37-year-old Crystal Johnson of North Little Rock is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death and filing a false police report.

Winfred Petty, 69, of Hensley was setting up construction warning signs on January 18 when he was struck and killed by a passing vehicle heading westbound on I-30 near Scott Hamilton.

Arkansas State Police is continuing to investigate.