PINE BLUFF, Ark. – An arrest made Thursday in the second homicide of the year for Pine Bluff.

Kevin Gray, 48, turned himself in to the Pine Bluff Police at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Gray is accused of shooting and killing 40-year-old Keith Hawkins on Friday, February 26, at an apartment.

Officials say Gray was arrested on a warrant for capitol murder, terroristic act, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Gray is expected to be in court on Friday in Jefferson County.