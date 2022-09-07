MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Memphis Police are warning people to be on the lookout for a man who is wanted for multiple shootings across the city.

Memphis police have identified the man as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly.

Police initially said Kelly is occupying a light blue Infiniti with a red dealer tag and a rear window busted out. They now believe the gunman is in a gray Toyota SUV.

Kelly is armed and dangerous.

Police say they have been receiving reports that he is recording his actions on Facebook.

Police do not have a specific location at this time but they are responding.

Call 911 immediately if you have any information.

Before the alert was issued, there were two separate shootings in South Memphis. A man was killed in a shooting at South Parkway East around 4:35 p.m. One minute later, a woman was injured in a second shooting on Norris Road near I-240.

Police have not officially confirmed if the suspect is responsible for those two shootings at this time.

The University of Memphis has also sent an alert saying police have responded to shots fired in the area of Patterson and Southern. Rhodes College sent an alert to students on and off campus to shelter in place as police investigate active scenes across Midtown.

This is a developing story, we will update as more information becomes available