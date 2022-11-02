MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An Arkansas woman is facing charges after an investigation into abuse of vulnerable adult by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Catherine Daniels of West Memphis is facing charges of abuse of a vulnerable adult and neglect of a vulnerable adult. She was taken into the TBI custody on Oct. 31.

TBI agents determined that Daniels assaulted a patient at a residence on the 2200 block of Meadow Glade Lane on May 30 while working as a caregiver.

Daniels has been booked into the Shelby County Jail East and her bond is set at $10,000. She is no longer employed as a caregiver.

The TBI said this remains an active and ongoing investigation.