MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A woman and her unborn child are fighting for their lives following a shooting Monday night in Wynne, Arkansas.

It happened in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Street. Wynne Police said they found a woman bleeding in the hallway of a home when they got there.

“It was about four or five shots, so it was pow pow pow pow,” said David Pruitt, who called 911. “It was very intentional, so it was quite scary.”

David Pruitt says he called 911 after people came running across the street for help.

“The people rushed over here they said ‘hey can you take her to the hospital, she’s been shot,'” said Pruitt.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital before being airlifted to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis. The woman and baby are both listed in critical condition.

Pruitt’s brother-in-law one of the first to enter the home.

“He said he saw her right there on the floor. He had to jump over a mattress to get to her. He said she was just lying there in a lot of blood,” said Pruitt.

Pruitt describes the victim as a young mother in her 20’s.

“She’s a nice lady she works hard. She’s just in a bad situation,” said Pruitt.

House on MLK where the victim was discovered

Officers said they were able to locate a suspect vehicle and made two arrests. They expect charges to be filed tomorrow.

Pruitt told WREG he believes the shooter was after the victim’s boyfriend.

“There had been something else going on with that relationship. She clearly wasn’t the target, he must have been the target because he has a lot of problems with people,” said Pruitt.

Shaken neighbors say it’s time now to take a stand against rising crime.

“We cannot become complacent nor can we become numb to violence. What we must do is stand up as a group of people and eradicate violence,” said neighbor, Willie Fields, Jr.

The Wynne Police Department said this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information that can help investigators, you are urged to call (870)-238-8718.

Wynne is about 40 miles outside of Memphis.