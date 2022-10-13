LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As Arkansas crime continues to spike, a local organization is continuing to cry for help from state leaders.

‘Arkansas Stop the Violence’ is asking Governor Asa Hutchinson to seek assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to help get illegal firearms off our streets, but a spokesperson for the governor said the state is already doing everything it can with this federal agency.

“We got to get to the bottom of it,” said Benny Johnson, founder of Arkansas Stop the Violence. “I’ve buried a lot of homicide victims in this city and I’m tired of seeing families crying and torn up and heartbroken about their loved one being shot down and killed.”

Just this week, Little Rock reached its 65th homicide of the year.

Also this week, Johnson sent his second letter to Governor Hutchinson asking him to request help from the government agency.

He sent his first letter back in August after more than a dozen shootings and multiple homicides in Little Rock.

That letter also requested Governor Hutchinson work to get illegal guns off the streets. While Governor Hutchinson’s spokesperson said he never got that letter, he did respond to their concerns with this letter.

“I applaud him for doing that, but we need some extra help,” Johnson said.

As for the second letter Johnson sent this week, the governor’s spokesperson said Arkansas State Troopers do work with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

However, Johnson said he hopes to see more progress soon.

“We’re not talking about infringing upon the Second Amendment right, Johnson said. “People have the right to bear arms. We’re talking about the illegal guns on the streets.”

The governor’s spokesperson said he has not received this second letter from Johnson, but he will be happy to respond to any concerns if and when he does receive it.