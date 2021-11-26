Arkansas State Police to assist Dumas police with investigation of deadly shooting

DUMAS, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police said that Dumas authorities have requested their assistance in the investigation of a deadly shooting that claimed the life of one man.

According to troopers, Dumas police officers received a report of gunfire in the 100 block of South Beech Street at approximately 1:15 a.m. Friday morning.

After arriving on the scene, authorities said that officers found 39-year-old Claude Tatum wounded inside the residence.

Troopers said that Tatum was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division were requested to process the crime scene and assist local police as the investigation continues, according to the Arkansas State Police.