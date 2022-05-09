MONROE COUNTY, Ark – Officials with the Arkansas State Police said the man suspected of killing a woman in Clarendon over the weekend has turned himself in to agents.

Authorities said 20-year-old Christian Franks of Clarendon surrendered to an ASP special agent early Monday morning and is likely to face charges including capital murder in the killing of 26-year-old Lilee Smith, also of Clarendon.

State investigators said the police in Clarendon had been called to a home in the 400 block of Guydon Street just after noon Saturday after a family member found Smith’s body.

ASP special agents soon joined in on the investigation and said they had determined Smith had been shot sometime Friday night. The body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy and so medical examiners could determine a more specific cause and time of death.

Franks was booked into the Monroe County Jail shortly before 9 a.m. Monday. There currently is no bond information listed for his case.