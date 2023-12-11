LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Investigators with the Arkansas State Police said a man has been arrested in connection with a July shooting death in that city.

Arkansas State Police said Monday that 22-year-old Tamarous Dodson was arrested in connection with the July 1 death of Justin Williams. Dodson is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the 34-year-old man’s death, according to police.

Dodson is also facing a charge of first-degree battery in connection with an individual who was shot four times but survived. The two victims along with a third person were shot at the corner of South Main and Nichols streets in England, police said.

Dodson was arrested Saturday at a Southwest 1st Street home in England by officers with the ASP Criminal Division, the England Police Department and the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office.

Dodson is currently being held in the Lonoke County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond, with a trial date scheduled for late January.