LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas State Police investigators on Monday released the latest details on their investigation into a Saturday night shooting on Interstate 430.

Investigators said troopers responded to reports of a shooting around 7:30 p.m. Saturday along I-430 between Stagecoach Road and Shackleford Road.

ASP officials said the victim was a passenger in a car shot by a passing vehicle. Investigators said she was treated and released from a Little Rock hospital. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

As of noon Monday, troopers said no arrests had been made in the investigation.

The Arkansas State Police are still investigating the shooting.