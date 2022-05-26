GOULD, Ark. – An arrest has been made in connection with the 2021 shooting death of Ventrell McKinzie of Gould.

According to the Arkansas State Police, special agents of the Criminal Investigation Division arrested 33-year-old Natoya C. Green.

Authorities said Green is facing a charge of first degree murder in connection with the death of McKinzie who was shot and killed on the 200 block of Joslyn Street.

Green was taken into custody by the ASP in Dumas and transported to the Lincoln County jail.