LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Three shooting incidents have been added to the roster of violence that plagued Little Rock over the weekend, now marking 18 cases in total.

Arkansas State Police say two new shootings were reported to them on Saturday.

One involved a Chevrolet Malibu that was shot at along Interstate 440 at U.S. Highway 70. Another vehicle was hit by gunfire on I-440 at Bankhead.

Little Rock police also said that a car owner said their car was also hit by gunfire on Chenal over the weekend.

The reports came to law enforcement after a joint news conference involving the Little Rock Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and Arkansas State Police.

ASP is investigating a total of six cases of gunfire directed at individuals traveling along Little Rock interstate highways.

In two of those six cases, a total of two individuals sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

ASP special agents are still attempting to determine if any of the six cases they are investigating are related.

Among all three agencies, a total of 18 shooting incidents are being investigated, with three of those resulting in deaths.