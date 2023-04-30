LINCOLN COUNTY, Ark. – The Arkansas State Police are investigating a suspicious death at the Cummins Unit prison.

Arkansas Department of Corrections officials said that there is foul play suspected in the overnight death of a Cummins Unit inmate. Officials said the death was discovered by correctional officers at 2:50 a.m. during a scheduled security check.

Authorities said the inmate, who was serving a 30-year sentence for rape, was in a two-man cell. The victim’s cellmate is under suspicion and was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

In addition to a criminal investigation, officials said an internal affairs investigation is underway.