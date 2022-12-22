CONWAY, Ark. – Authorities with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after a shooting in Conway late Wednesday night lead to a man in custody and an officer placed on leave.

According to the Conway Police Department, officers were called to a home on Millwood Drive for a welfare check shortly before 8:30 p.m. where they were advised of a person inside of a vehicle threatening suicide.

When officers arrived, they said the suspect left the scene and a chase ensued. During the chase, the suspect struck a police unit with their vehicle.

According to police, the suspect eventually got out of their vehicle with a firearm and shots were reportedly fired by both the suspect and an officer.

Police said that the suspect was eventually taken into custody and transported to a local hospital. The officer involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave.

This investigation is ongoing.