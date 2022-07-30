JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. – Authorities with the Arkansas State Police are investigating a shooting in which a deputy with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department was injured.

According to the ASP, the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday on the 200 block of Ivy Lane when officials were in an armed stand-off with 44-year-old Christiana Beasley who had barricaded herself in the home.

Officials with the ASP said that during the incident, deputy Brent Scott sustained a non-life threatening wound from a gunshot reportedly fired by Beasley.

Special agents with the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division arrested Beasley on charges of capital murder and she was later placed in custody.