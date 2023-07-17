LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – State troopers are investigating a shooting near Clinton National Airport Monday morning involving a law enforcement officer.

Officials with the Arkansas State Police said the shooting happened in the area of 3200 Bankhead Drive. That address is a Motel 6 location just across Interstate 440 from the airport.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department also responded to the scene.

#BREAKING Heavy police presence at the Motel 6 by LR Airport. We are trying to get confirmed why Arkansas State Police and LRPD are here. pic.twitter.com/1jn4kQjEUX — Neale Zeringue (@NealeZeringue) July 17, 2023

There is no word on how many people were injured in this incident nor what the severity of any injuries suffered in this shooting were.

A spokesperson with the Arkansas State Police did confirm that no officer was injured in this incident. The spokesperson said that the officer involved was a community corrections officer.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.