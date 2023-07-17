LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – State troopers are investigating a shooting near Clinton National Airport Monday morning involving a law enforcement officer.
Officials with the Arkansas State Police said the shooting happened in the area of 3200 Bankhead Drive. That address is a Motel 6 location just across Interstate 440 from the airport.
Officers with the Little Rock Police Department also responded to the scene.
There is no word on how many people were injured in this incident nor what the severity of any injuries suffered in this shooting were.
A spokesperson with the Arkansas State Police did confirm that no officer was injured in this incident. The spokesperson said that the officer involved was a community corrections officer.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.