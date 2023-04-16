ENGLAND, Ark. – Troopers with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after a deadly altercation left one dead on Saturday.

Arkansas State Police officials said that 21-year-old Darren McClinton Jr. was arrested and is facing charges of first-degree murder.

Troopers said that shortly after 6:30 p.m., witnesses reported that 45-year-old Stephen Glover Sr. was involved in a physical altercation and was struck by a vehicle on the 100 block Northeast 2nd street.

Officials said that Glover was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Arkansas State Police.