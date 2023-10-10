CONWAY, Ark. – State investigators said they are leading the investigation into a weekend crash in Conway that left one woman dead and four others injured.

Officials with the Arkansas State Police said 46- year-old Aretha Swillie was in a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup being driven on Highway 64 East near Hogan by 42-year-old Christopher Swillie Sunday around 1 p.m.

According to investigators, witnesses at the scene said Christopher Swillie was driving recklessly and erratically before rear-ending another vehicle, a 2007 Honda Civic. The driver of Civic lost control and the car entered the westbound lane and hit a third vehicle, a 2018 Kia Optima.

During the initial crash, Aretha Swillie was ejected from the pickup and onto the road. Authorities said she died at the scene from her injuries.

The driver of the Civic and the driver and a passenger in the Kia were all taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Christopher Swillie was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. After being released from the hospital, He was taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center, with state investigators saying he faces charges of DWI and second-degree battery.

The ASP Highway Patrol Division requested the case be investigated by the agency’s Criminal Investigation Division. The CID investigation is ongoing, and agents said their case file will be submitted to the Faulkner County prosecuting attorney when complete.