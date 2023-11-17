SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Arkansas State Police are investigating after they say a Saline County deputy shot and killed a man Thursday evening.

According to ASP officials, Saline County deputies were called to a home on Wasson Lane in Shannon Hills by a resident who reported that 39-year-old Jeremy Dale Adams was intoxicated and making terroristic threats.

State troopers said that a dispute happened after Adams was combative and didn’t comply with the deputies’ orders. That is when police officials said that deputies attempted to gain control of Adams by deploying a taser.

During the incident, special agents said that a deputy fired his service weapon at Adams, striking him more than once.

Adams was flown to a hospital in Little Rock, where he was pronounced dead. His body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the manner and cause of death.

State troopers said that an investigative case file will be presented to the prosecuting attorney, who will determine whether the use of deadly force by deputies was consistent with Arkansas law.