LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –Arkansas State Police are joining the investigation after two bodies were discovered in part of Pulaski County early Tuesday.

ASP officials report that the bodies were found off the side of Highway 161 south of the Scott community east of Little Rock.

Investigators said the bodies were taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the manner and cause of death.

There was no information released on the identities of the two individuals.

The ASP Criminal Investigation Division is continuing to review the case.