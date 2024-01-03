LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas State Police investigators have identified the man killed after a chase on Interstate 30 led to a shootout with troopers Monday afternoon.

Special agents identified the suspect as 35-year-old Aaron T. Watson of Hot Springs.

On Monday afternoon, authorities said that deputies in Saline County notified state troopers that they were in pursuit of a vehicle being driven by Watson on the I-30 service road in Benton. ASP officials said that Watson was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for driving with fake license plates.

Authorities said that a state trooper ended the pursuit by ramming his vehicle into Watson’s vehicle on I-30 near the University Avenue exit in Little Rock.

ASP officials said that Watson shot at law enforcement officers, who shot back, striking and killing Watson. He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Officials with the ASP said that state troopers and Benton police officers involved in the shooting were not injured. Officials have not released the identity of the officers involved.

Authorities said that the prosecuting attorney will determine whether the use of deadly force was consistent with Arkansas law.