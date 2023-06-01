HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – Detectives with the Arkansas State Police said that a Heber Springs man was arrested Wednesday after being found in possession of child sexual abuse materials.

According to troopers with the ASP, the arrest came after a tip to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children prompted detectives to begin an investigation.

The investigation eventually led to the arrest of 34-year-old Kevin Alan Broyles.

Broyles is facing charges including distributing, possessing, or view matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

During the investigation, Broyles said that he has been living with a friend in Heber Springs for about a year.

Broyles is being held in the Cleburne County Detention Center without bond.