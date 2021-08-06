Arkansas State Police: 1 dead, 3 in custody after deadly gunfight in Wynne

WYNNE, Ark. – A St. Francis County man is dead following a gunfight Thursday afternoon along Mulberry street in Wynne.

According to investigators, 31-year-old Daniel Smith of Forrest City was found dead beside a sport utility truck. Another man, 32-year-old Douglas Miller also of Forrest City, was found wounded inside the truck.

Miller was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his wounds.

Wynne Police Department requested the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) of the Arkansas State Police to investigate.

CID special agents say they discovered 29-year-old Christopher Scott of Wynne was also originally in the truck with the other two men.

Investigators say the three men were targeting 29-year-old Denzel Mason of Wynne.

After a gunfight at another location on Mulberry Street, Mason pursued the truck before another exchange of gunfire between him and the men in the truck.

Miller, Scott and Mason have all since been taken into custody.

Mason is facing a first-degree murder charge, with both Miller and Scott facing charges of committing a terroristic act and first-degree criminal attempt to commit murder.