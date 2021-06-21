Arkansas sex offender arrested in Seattle sentenced to 10 years for possessing child porn

SEATTLE (AP) — A registered sex offender was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman says 31-year-old Johnathon Umphlett of Arkansas pleaded guilty in 2020 to having images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Seattle police had contacted Umphlett after a witness at a restaurant reported that he was looking at child pornography on his phone. Gorman says a forensic analysis of the phone found 68 files of images of child rape and abuse.

At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge John Coughenour also said Umphlett must be on lifetime supervision following his release from prison.

Umphlett was convicted in 2014 for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old boy, and admitted to a history of sexual abuse to children including molesting a 6-year-old in a public restroom at a church.