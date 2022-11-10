LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A large federal arrest operation in Arkansas Wednesday included a nationally recognized recording artist.

Freddie “Bankroll Freddie” Gladney III was arrested in Jonesboro Wednesday in the federal operation targeting the Little Rock – Pine Bluff drug pipeline and gang activity. Gladney III and his father, Freddie Gladney Jr., were named in a 61-count indictment for drug dealing, gun possession, including a machine gun, and conspiracy, according to court records.

The Wednesday arrests were from a total of 80 indictments unsealed that day. A representative for the United States Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Arkansas said 45 arrests were made Wednesday, with federal agencies actively pursuing those named but not arrested in the indictments.

The indictment for the Gladneys states they are charged with dealing marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine beginning in March 2021.

Included in the indictment was the seizure of jewelry, guns and over $71,000 in cash from the rapper.

Gladney is currently shown as held in the Pulaski County Detention Center for the U.S. Marshalls Service.