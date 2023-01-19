MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Blytheville, Arkansas, man accused of identity theft and filing fraudulent credit applications will spend more than eight years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas announced.

Palmer Stubblefield, 41, was sentenced Wednesday to 102 months in prison after being investigated for multiple fraudulent credit cards, lines of credit, and bank accounts that used personal information from more than 139 victims.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, law enforcement has investigated Stubblefield since 2019. In 2020, one victim identified Stubblefield as the person responsible for stealing his information.

The investigation revealed around $148,500 was stolen.

He was indicted in July 2021 for multiple charges, including three counts of falsely representing a social security number, three counts of aggravated identity theft, four counts of bank fraud, two counts of theft or receipt of stolen mail, and one count of access device fraud.

Stubblefield pleaded guilty to access device fraud in exchange for dismissal of the remaining counts in September 2022.

His sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release. The judge also ordered him to pay $147,500 in restitution.