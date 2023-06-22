MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Poinsett County, Arkansas man has been found guilty of two counts of rape, four counts of sexual assault in the second degree, and one count of sexual indecency with a child.

On June 21, Christopher McDermott was sentenced to 40 years for each count of rape, 20 years for each count of sexual assault in the second degree, and six years for sexual indecency with a child, according to the State Prosecuting Attorney.

In January 2021, Harrisburg Police Department say they received a report stating that 38-year-old McDermott had sexually assaulted a female child on several occasions from when she was in the fifth grade through the seventh grade.

The report was followed up by a criminal investigation, a forensic interview, and a sexual assault exam at the Child Advocacy Center in Jonesboro.