WASHINGTON, D.C. – An Arkansas man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges stemming from the January 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Thursday.

Federal Judge Timothy J. Kelly ruled that Robert Thomas Snow of Heber Springs was sentenced to 12 months of probation and must pay a total of $510 in special assessments and restitution.

Snow originally faced four charges in his case – entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

In an agreement made with federal prosecutors in March, Snow pleaded guilty to the count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building. On Thursday, the other charges against him were dropped.

In their original investigation documents, federal agents said security photos from the Capitol building showed Snow coming into the building with a crowd, then making his way through the rotunda and into Statuary Hall.

Snow was the fourth Arkansan charged in connection with the Capitol riot. He is the first to be sentenced.

Gravette resident Richard “Biggo” Barnett, who made national headlines when he was seen in photographs in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office with his feet on a desk, faces seven charges. He has pleaded not guilty to all of them.

Authorities claim Jon Thomas “JT” Mott of Flippin was seen on security video inside the Capitol during the riot helping another man who had been affected by tear gas. He has pleaded not guilty to four charges.

Federal investigators say Peter Stager of Conway was seen in a video posted to social media beating a Capitol Police Department officer with a pole attached to an American flag.

He faces seven charges, including a count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is currently in custody in Washington.