Arkansas man facing federal charges in $100M COVID-19 health care fraud case

WASHINGTON – A jury in the Western District of Arkansas indicted a man Tuesday in a $100 million COVID-19 fraud case, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Court documents state 42-year-old Billy Joe Taylor of Lavaca was involved in the health care fraud between February 2017 through May 2021.

According to the 16 counts fraud indictment, Taylor allegedly controlled and lead several diagnostic labs to submit fake claims to Medicare, including urine drug testing as well as respiratory illnesses tests during the pandemic.

The indictment also alleges that Taylor gained access to medical and private information from Medicare beneficiaries, then used the data to submit multiple claims for tests. These tests were not ordered by medical providers and weren’t conducted at labs, according to court documents.

Taylor is accused of using the profits from the scheme to buy numerous luxury cars, real estate, jewelry, guitars, and other clothing and items.

In addition to 16 counts of health care fraud, officials said Taylor is also facing charges of engaging in a money transaction with property obtained during a crime.

Earlier this year, officials said Taylor faced charges for his connection with an alleged scheme to defraud the United States for over $88 million.

His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 23 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark E. Ford of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas.

Each count is punishable by a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, according to the release.

Several agencies were involved in this investigation including the FBI, Department of Health and Human Services-Office of Inspector General, and the Dallas Field Office of IRS-Criminal Investigation.