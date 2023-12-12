LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The investigation into a 1991 killing in Fulton County finally came to a close Monday with a guilty plea coming from the Arkansas prison inmate.

Officials with the Arkansas State Police said 48-year-old Rick Allen Headley pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Fulton County Circuit Court for the death of Sabrina Underwood.

Headley was charged with Underwood’s murder following an October confession. He is already serving a life sentence for the 2018 Mountain Home stabbing death of his estranged wife Kirstie Headley.

Underwood was reported missing in 1991 after her mother dropped her off near Bear Creek in Boone County. She was planning on hitchhiking to the North Central Unit prison at Calico Rock to visit an inmate.

Her remains were discovered in Fulton County by a hunter that same year, and investigators said Fulton County Sheriff’s Office asked ASP to assist in the investigation.

ASP director Col. Mike Hagar, whose agency recently launched a new effort to address cold cases in the state, hopes the family of Sabrina Underwood found some sense of resolution with Monday’s plea.

“We will never give up on finding justice for families like the Underwood’s, who still suffer the pain of Sabrina’s absence,” Hagar said. “Today, we pray for peace for those who remember and love Sabrina.”

Headley was given a 40-year sentence following his guilty plea in the Underwood case.