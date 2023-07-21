CONWAY, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas Department of Public Safety released a statement Friday on the in-custody death of an arrestee earlier this week.

The report stated that there is no evidence of life-threatening inflicted injury or internal injury according to the associate medical examiner who conducted the autopsy.

The incident happened after officers with the Conway Police Department were called to a domestic disturbance at a McDonald’s where Deitric Williams was seen fighting another person inside a vehicle.

After officers asked Williams to provide his identification, they said he began running away.

Williams was eventually found by officers and was showing signs of medical distress. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The following day, Conway PD officers were called about a man going into people’s yards and yelling to himself. When officers arrived, they found 44-year-old Ricky Freiberg unresponsive on the ground.

After calling an ambulance, officers delivered one dose of Narcan and said that Freiberg became disoriented and combative. Officers said that Freiberg was placed in handcuffs and transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway by the Arkansas State Police’s Criminal Investigative Division.