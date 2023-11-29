LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin officially charged Brian Hyatt on Wednesday, according to a news release.

Hyatt was charged with two counts of felony Medicaid fraud, the release said.

“These charges stem from crimes that occurred between January 1 and April 29, 2022, at Northwest Medical Center-Springdale. During that time, Hyatt made fraudulent Medicaid claims in excess of $300,000. Class A felonies are punishable by six to 30 years in prison and up to $15,000 in fines.” -Attorney General Tim Griffin

Hyatt was arrested on October 9 after a warrant was filed and appeared in Pulaski County District Court on October 19.

“Prosecution of Medicaid fraud in Arkansas is the responsibility of my office, and I take that responsibility seriously,” Griffin said.