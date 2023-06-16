LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said a cyber tip led to the Thursday arrest of a Little Rock man who is now facing charges of processing sexually explicit mater involving children.

Griffin said 34-year-old Abel Catalino Lopez-Cano was taken into custody by special agents of the Special Investigations Division Cyber Crimes Unit (CCU).

Lopez-Cano was charged with 30 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, according to authorities.

In a statement, the attorney general said protecting the state’s children from predators and exploitation is one of his most important duties and shared a warning to other processing these kinds of images.

“Today’s arrest by special agents of my office should serve notice on those possessing this kind of material that we are coming for you, you will be caught, and you will be fully prosecuted,” Griffin promised.

According to the release, the Arkansas Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force passed the tip along to CCU special agents, who obtained a search warrant for Lopez-Cano’s home, and an on-scene digital forensics examination led to the arrest.

“I am grateful to Chief Wayne Bewley and his team of investigators and law enforcement officers who increased the safety of our state’s children by taking this individual off our streets,” Griffin said.

Lopez-Cano is being held without bond at Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility.