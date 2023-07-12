LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas man who pleaded guilty to charges related to entering the nation’s Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection has filed a new appeal for his sentence.

Richard “BigO” Barnett of Gravette, Arkansas, filed a hand-written form on July 10 asking that he be allowed to appeal “in forma pauperis,” meaning to file without paying the typical court fees due to an inability to pay.

Barnett is currently under house arrest pending incarceration after being sentenced to 54 months in prison on May 24. He cited his income as $2,600 a month from self-employment, with assets of $2,200 in a checking account and a 2013 pickup truck worth $11,000. Barnett also stated he also owes $20,000 from a personal loan.

The 62-year-old lists his reasons for appeal as “Ineffective assistance of counsel, unconstitutional statutes, 2319, 1512C2, abuse of discretion denying motions, change of venue, motion to continue, rule 29 [and] rule 33.

Barnett had filed a request that a new lawyer be appointed for his appeal on June 5.

He had been found guilty by a jury on Jan. 23 of eight charges including theft of government property and civil disorder for his actions on Jan. 6. Famously, Barnett had been pictured with his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

The court ordered the request be referred to the district court for evaluation and further actions in the case be put on hold pending that review.

Barnett is the most recent Arkansan to plead in relation to charges related to the Capitol insurrection.

The remaining four are:

Robert Thomas “Bob” Snow of Heber Springs was sentenced to 12 months of probation, 60 hours of community service, and ordered to pay $500 in restitution on July 7, 2022.

Peter Francis Stager of Conway pleaded guilty in February to assaulting a Metropolitan Police Department Officer on Jan. 6, 2021, a felony. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 24.

Jon “JT” Mott of Flippin was sentenced in June to 30 days in prison followed 3 years probation after pleading guilty in November 2022 to a single misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

Brennen Cline Machacek of Hindsville pleaded guilty in May to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building. Court records show that his sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

According to the Department of Justice, over 1,000 people have been charged in relation to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.