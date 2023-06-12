LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A hazardous material found on the playground at a park in Massachusetts Sunday has been identified as muriatic acid.

After two children reported having burn-like injuries, crews were called to the park in Longmeadow. They found a “suspicious substance” on three slides at the playground, the fire department said.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the pump room in the basement of the pool building had been broken into. Two of the fences were climbed over and a ventilation shaft was torn off. The suspects had gotten into the pool room through the ventilation shaft, investigators said.

The pool room contained the acidic chemicals that were poured onto the slides.

Muriatic acid is a diluted solution of hydrochloric acid. New England Disposal Technologies, a hazardous product collection center, describes muriatic acid as a “powerful and dangerous cleaner.”

“Extremely corrosive, this cleaning product should be the last you reach for,” the group said.

Hydrochloric acid can cause severe chemical burns when it comes in contact with skin, or blindness if it gets in your eyes. The vapors let off by the acid can also be dangerous or even fatal to inhale.

“It’s very concerning. … It’s a playground. Kids are there. We play baseball games, there’s a little Mr. Potato Head over there, so it’s kids all around there. It’s scary,” said Longmeadow parent Mike Wing.

The person or people responsible have not been identified, but officials believe the suspects would have acid burns on their hands and arms, and their clothing might be damaged from the contact with the chemical.

A specialty contractor will clean the play space and other materials, the town said. The playground area remained fenced off Sunday out of caution.

The Longmeadow Police Department asks witnesses to contact the department’s tip line at 413-565-4199. They’re also asking people who live in the area to check their security cameras for anything suspicious.