PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – A 72-year-old Sherwood woman has turned herself in to authorities for her involvement in a deadly hit and run that happened last year.

Officials with the Arkansas State Police said that Candance Conners turned herself in to the Pulaski County District Court on Feb. 17. She is facing a charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving physical injury or death.

According to ASP fatal crash summary reports, the crash happened on State Highway 107 on Sept. 2, 2022.

Officials said that 22-year-old Lawrence “Gage” Gates was found dead in a yard adjacent to State Highway 107 near West Cleland Road in Pulaski County.

Investigators said that Gates was struck by a vehicle later located in Cabot. Officials said that evidence collected from the vehicle confirmed that DNA on the vehicle belonged to Conners.