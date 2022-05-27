CONWAY, Ark. – Four years after a 2018 Conway murder, the mother of the Jody Lorng still searches for answers and police are also renewing calls for help in the four-year-old case.

According to the Conway Police Department, on May 24th, 2018, Jody Loring was shot to death in his car outside his girlfriend’s home on Donaghey Avenue at around 1 A.M.

Witnesses told detectives Loring went outside and they heard gunshots followed by the sound of a car leaving the scene.

The witnesses were not able to get a suspect or car description.

Jody Loring’s 4-year death anniversary was on May 24th, 2022, and Lekea Smith, Jody’s mom says, she never would’ve thought it would take this long to put her son’s killer behind bars.

She says no one is coming forward to the police about her son’s murder.

“I guess no one thinks that this could’ve been [their] brother, [their] son, said Smith.

The day of May 20th, 2018, was all smiles for Lekea Smith. Her son Jody Loring graduated from Conway High School.

But just “four days after his graduation his life will be cut short.”

It’s a parent’s worst nightmare and Smith had to live it.

“It’s like my heart was ripped away from me,” said Smith describing the moment she received the call Jody has been shot.

One of Jody’s last photos was with his son on his graduation day. His son was just 3 months old when he was killed.

Smith says her grandson often asks questions about his father.

“He was three months and didn’t know anything when his father passed. But, now growing up and seeing other kids with their dad, he wants to know why is my dad gone.”

On the same day of grieving her son’s 4-year death anniversary on May 24th, 2022, Smith also grieved with parents in Uvalde Texas as 19 students and 2 teachers were killed in a school shooting at Robb Elementary.

“I was once there. It was once that day for me and I know how bad it feels to get this call that says that your child is gone, that they been killed.”

It’s been 4 years, and Smith says she isn’t going to stop seeking justice for her son.

Details are desperately needed in this case and the Conway Police Department is offering a $2,500 reward for information.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact our Criminal Investigations Division at (501) 450-6130 and reference Incident 18-05747.

You may remain anonymous.