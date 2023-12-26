CENTRAL ARKANSAS, Ark. – Three cities in Central Arkansas ranked among the most dangerous cities and towns in the United States. That’s according to a recent study by the company Money Geek.

Those cities are Little Rock, North Little Rock, and Pine Bluff

The study looked at the cost of crime per capita to determine the rankings.

Sarah Christensen says crime hit too close to home and is calling for the violence to stop.

“Around maybe 2:30 in the morning I heard several gunshots go off, maybe about 10, 11 gunshots,” Christensen said.

Sights and sounds no one wants to experience, a shooting hitting close to the place they’re most comfortable.

“My bed is next to my window, and I just kind of tumbled off to the side making sure I didn’t get hit by anything,” Christensen said.

Christensen lives in North Little Rock and says she immediately woke up when she heard the popping and has been on edge ever since.

“Every little sound that I heard made me flinch, and I couldn’t sleep,” Christensen said.

A recent Money Geek study looked at FBI crime data in hundreds of cities and towns across the country to determine the cost of crime in each area. Then, based on that information, ranked the top 15 most dangerous cities. For large cities, Little Rock ranked #7 and for small towns and cities, Pine Bluff ranked #6 and North Little Rock, where Christensen lives, ranked #10.

Darrell Montgomery with the North Little Rock CARES Coalition, a group promoting non-violence in youth, says youth intervention is crucial to curbing this statistic.

“It is ever so important to reach them early,” Montgomery said.

The CARES coalition is one of several things the city has implemented to reduce crime.

“So, we have adults some who have had run-ins with the law, who have changed their lives come in and talk to the high school students, school-aged students, and try and help sway them to choose a different path,” Montgomery said.

Both Montgomery and Christensen say more can be done to flip the script on crime in the area.

“I’m always hoping for change, I do believe there is no such thing as being enough, we can always do better,” Christensen said.

A representative with the city of North Little Rock says that reducing crime is a priority for the mayor and something they’re continuing to work toward.