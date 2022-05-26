CONWAY, Ark. – The Conway Police Department offered a $2,500 reward Wednesday in the 2018 murder of 18-year-old Jody Loring.

According to investigators, Loring was found dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 1700 block of Donaghey Avenue on May 24, 2018, after officers responded to a ‘shots fired’ call.

Conway police are still actively investigating the case.

Police say the reward is part of an effort to shine new light on the case and have also reached out to other agencies for help.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact our Criminal Investigations Division at (501) 450-6130 and reference Incident 18-05747. You may remain anonymous.

If the information should lead to an arrest, the person providing the tip is eligible to receive the $2,500.00 reward.