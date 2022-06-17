MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A toddler has died after being shot in West Memphis, Arkansas on Thursday, police say.

West Memphis Police said a mother and her 2-year-old son were injured in a shooting near 741 North 18th Street around 1 a.m.

The 2-year-old was pronounced dead at Baptist Crittenden.

The mother was taken to Regional One and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made as this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information, contact the West Memphis Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division at 870-732-7554 or Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.

We will update this page when more information is released.