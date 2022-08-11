MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The office of the State Prosecuting Attorney in Arkansas says more than a dozen sex offenders were arrested after a multi-agency operation.

The office of Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman says a “multijurisdictional team of law enforcement agents” conducted a Sex Offender Compliance Operation in Crittenden County from Monday to Wednesday.

Officials say 214 registered sex offenders in Crittenden County were targeted in the operation. The operation reportedly emphasized those who were considered moderate or high-risk sex offenders.

Fourteen people were arrested during the operation. Charges include possession of child sexual material, firearm possession, drug possession and failure to comply with registration requirements.

The office of the State Prosecuting Attorney says one person was arrested for living within 2,000 feet of a school.

Agents searched more than 35 computers, cell phones, “digital storage data device” and tablets. Officials say at least 10 cell phones, five computers and sex USB drives were confiscated.

Agents reportedly executed multiple search warrants for “unregistered social media accounts.”

The office of the State Prosecuting Attorney says the investigations are ongoing, and agents will be seeking warrants for anyone who is out of compliance with sex offender registration requirements.

Nearly a dozen agencies participated in the operation, including the West Memphis Police Department, the Marion Police Department, the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office, the Arkansas National Guard and the United States Marshal Service.