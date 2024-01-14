COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. – One person is dead and another arrested after a shooting in Columbia County on Saturday.

According to investigators, Magnolia police and Columbia County deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center.

Investigators said there was no information on where the shooting happened, but Patrick D. Jamerson of Magnolia was pronounced dead soon after arriving at the hospital.

Detectives and Deputies later received information on a possible suspect and a vehicle that may have been involved. During a search, police were able to track down a person of interest.

After questioning the suspect, Investigators arrested Joshua Carrington of McNeil who is now facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Carrington is now being held at the Columbia County Detention Facility.

The body of the victim was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.