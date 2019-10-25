Tara Thomas

Tara proudly joined us as a digital multimedia journalist in Sept. 2019, when she returned home to Arkansas from our Nexstar sister station, WJTV 12 in Jackson, Mississippi.

Prior to broadcasting, Tara worked in print at The Daily Citizen newspaper in White County, Ark., as an investigative journalist and general assignment reporter.

While there, she received journalism awards from the Arkansas Press Association, for her coverage of the disastrous levee break [an old railroad trestle] outside Pangburn, which was a tidal wave-like flood that suddenly pummeled homes of sleeping families; as well as for her coverage of education in White County school districts.

Tara earned her bachelor’s degree in mass communication and broadcast journalism at California State University in Fresno, where she was born and raised.

In college, she was debate team champion and played tennis.

Tara went on to intern after college, at the ABC and NBC affiliate stations in Fresno, before working in production at KHOG TV in Rogers, Arkansas.

Prior to journalism, she worked as a veterinary technician, for her loves of animals.

Tara loves traveling and says her favorite place to have visited was Egypt, for the country’s rich history and culture.

In her spare time, she likes being with family, attending church, enjoys reading biographies, books on law and self-help literature.

Tara is eager to give voice to matters in communities where help is needed, through investigation and storytelling.

Email her about concerns in your community, or if you just have a great story to tell, at tthomas@kark.com.