WYNNE, Ark. – The rebuilding that continues in Wynne after the March 31 tornado has received a financial boost from a local auto dealership.

Red River Ford Toyota has delivered a very big check to the Wynne Tornado Relief & Recovery Fund.

After the storm devastated parts of the town, the dealership had started a GoFundMe page.

With every vehicle sold, Red River Ford Toyota donated $100 to the GoFundMe campaign.

The campaign ended with a total of $28,028 going to the relief fund.