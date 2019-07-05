Texarkana competing to be ‘nicest’ city in nation

TEXARKANA (KTAL/KMSS) – The twin cities of Texarkana are known by the slogan “Twice As Nice” and now they’re in the running against cities from 48 other states to be named nicest in the nation.

Reader’s Digest is holding an online competition inviting folks to vote for the country’s “nicest” city.

Texarkana is a dual nominee, representing both Texas and Arkansas.

Though divided by a state line, officials say it’s that line that brings the community together through the example set by local leadership.

“Even though, yes, we are two cities, but we’ve got great assets in both and we can truly be ‘twice as nice’ and our city leaders are the ones I believe the community looks to, to see that happen,” says Ina McDowell, Main Street Texarkana.

You can cast your vote once a day through July 21 by clicking here.

The winner will be featured in the publication with a write-up encouraging people to see for themselves how nice the town is.