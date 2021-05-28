Stores, restaurants say thank you to military members and families with Memorial Day savings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Memorial Day is Monday, and this weekend, many stores and restaurants across the country are offering special discounts and sales to say thank you to those who protect our freedom.

Memorial Day Deals

Here are some noteworthy deals for Memorial Day weekend:

Amusement Parks

Magic Springs: Active duty, retired military and first responders receive free admission during Military Appreciation Month. Family members can receive $10 off.

Automobiles

Chevrolet: During the month of May, military members can receive a $500 cash allowance on select Chevys, Buick and GMC. Military members can receive a $1,000 cash allowance on select Cadillacs. Another special deal is military members can receive 20% off connected services and OnStar plans.

Beds

Sleep Number: Military families can receive an extra $100 off all Sleep Number smart beds and adjustable bases with a promo code until May 31.

Footwear

Rack Room Shoes: Military members and their families can receive a 20% off their in-store purchase Memorial Day, Independence Day and Veterans Day.

Hardware

Ace Hardware: During the One Million Flag Giveaway on Saturday, May 29, the first 240 customers at participating stores will receive a free 8” x 12” flag.

Home Improvement

Home Depot: There will be a 10% discount for all military veterans on Memorial Day.

Sporting Goods

Academy Sports and Outdoors: Military and first responders can get 10% off until July 5.

Under Armour: Current and former military, first responders, nurses and teachers can receive a 40% discount until June 2.

Year-round discounts

Some restaurants or retailers also offer military discounts year-round, including:

Automobiles

Ford: There are special discounts on vehicles for military and first responders year round.

Computer

Dell: Military members can receive 10% off PCs and electronics by using their .Mil email address.

Home Improvement

Home Depot: There is a year-round 10% discount at participating U.S. locations to active-duty personnel, reservists, retired or disabled veterans. A valid military ID must be shown for the discount.

Lowe’s: Veterans and military members can get 15% off all services all year.

National Parks

National Park Service: Active duty military members and families can receive free annual passes.

Oil Change

Jiffy Lube: Active duty and former military members can receive 15% off all services year-round with identification.

Paint

Sherwin-Williams: All military members and their spouses can get a 15% discount with valid identification.

Phones

AT&T: Active Duty military members, honorably discharged veterans and spouses can save 25% per line on the AT&T Unlimited Starter wireless plan.

T-Mobile: Military members and their families can receive discounted rates for the first line and half-off additional phone lines. This is for up to six total lines.

Verizon: Verizon offers its Military and Veteran Discount Program to active military members, veterans and their families.

Restaurants

Chuck E. Cheese: To receive the special military food discount, a Common Access Card, Uniformed Services ID Card or Dependent ID Card must be shown.

Outback Steakhouse: As part of the Outback Heroes Discount, military members receive 10% off meals every day

Retail

Big Lots: Military members and veterans receive 10% off every day.

Shoes

Asics: Military members, first responders and medical professionals can receive a 40% discount on full-priced items in their online store.

Adidas: Adidas is offering 30% off for verified military personnel, medical professionals, first responders and nurses.

Nike: Active military, retired and reservist personnel can get a 10% discount online and in-store and a 15% discount at Converse stores.

Rack Room Shoes: There is a 10% military discount every Tuesday.

Reebok: Military members, teachers, nurses, first responders and government employees receive a 30% discount.

Zappo’s: Active duty military, veterans and retired members can get 10% off online purchases.

Sporting Goods

Under Armour: Under Armour offers a 10% military discount year-round and sometimes offers greater discounts around military-related holidays.

Television

HULU: Members of the military can receive one free month and 10% off each additional month for a year. This is eligible to members of the military through Exchange.