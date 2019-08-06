Reusable water bottle drive for Little Rock students

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local brewery is hosting an event on Wednesday (Aug. 7) to help the students of Stephens Elementary.

Flyway Brewing Co. is collecting donations of reusable water bottles from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in its Tasting Room.

The bottles will allow Stephens Elementary students to take advantage of a recently installed water bottle filling station.

The school was able to get the station through a Healthy Active Arkansas grant, Rethink Your Drink: Choose Water!

The goal is to provide bottles to every student to encourage healthy choices and hydration while reducing the number of sugar-sweetened beverages.

Many of the school’s 500+ students cannot afford this simple item due to high poverty (81% of students).

*Each water reusable bottle donated gets you 1 entry into a drawing for a Flyway Gift Pack — the more bottles you bring, the higher your chances are of winning!,” says a brewery announcement of the event.

*$1 of each Honeybird Blonde Ale sold from 4-8 p.m. during the Happy Hour will go to Stephens Elementary to help with purchasing any additional reusable bottles needed.

