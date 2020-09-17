UAMS AR-Connect call center for mental health issues open 24/7

UAMS AR-Connect is a comprehensive program created to provide care to all Arkansans dealing with a variety of mental-health issues, from substance abuse disorders to mental illnesses ranging from anxiety and depression to bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Arkansans struggling with mental illness but unable to find a suitable provider in their community no longer have to go lacking for professional care. AR-Connect provides assistance via telephone and tele-video virtual visits that can be accessed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. No referral is necessary; anyone needing help will find it only a phone call away.

AR-Connect’s clinical team is trained to handle patients diagnosed with all forms of mental illness as well as those experiencing crisis situations brought on by the recent COVID-19 pandemic, such as in health-care workers. Once screened by specially trained nurses, patients can expect to be contacted by an AR-Connect mental health professional within 24 business hours by phone. If clinical treatment is recommended patients will connect with their care team by phone or, if they have the capability, by video.

The goal of AR-Connect is to help those Arkansans needing immediate care get the assistance they need and eventually connect them with treatment options available in their local area. Health insurance is not required to access AR-Connect’s mental-health professionals and patients will not be responsible for any payments outside of what is covered by their insurance plan.

For more information about AR-Connect, send an e-mail to arconnect@uams.edu. The AR-Connect call center is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at (501) 526-3563 or (800) 482-9921. The virtual clinic operates Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.