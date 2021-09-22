The Recovery Clinic 9-15-21: Patti Yager, Wolfe Street Foundation Peer Specialist

BEEKMAN, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- On Tuesday, Sept. 21 shortly before 4 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 142, which claimed the life of 59-year-old Marvin Hammons of Crossett, Ark.

During the investigation, troopers discovered that a 1994 GMC Sierra being driven by Hammons was traveling south on Hwy 142 when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed into the northbound lane and crashed into a 2013 Toyota Tacoma.